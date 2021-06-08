WASHINGTON (KIFI) – U.S. Senator Jim Risch (R-Idaho) announced Monday the selection of four interns to serve in his Washington, D.C. Senate office for summer 2021.

While in their roles, the interns will have the opportunity to learn about policymaking at the federal level while assisting in the daily operations of the office.

“Senate internships provide a unique opportunity for Idaho’s young leaders to get a front-row seat to our country’s legislative process,” Risch said. “These young professionals are well-prepared to serve in this role, and I am confident they will do an excellent job working on behalf of Idahoans.”

Senator Risch’s Washington, D.C. Interns are:

Alethea Chaney is the daughter of Brad and Erin Chaney and grew up in Meridian. A graduate of the Ambrose School, she is currently studying human organization and development and philosophy at Vanderbilt University in Nashville. Interested in family values and constitutional law, Alethea is looking forward to learning how philosophy of law is intertwined with public policy. Outside of work, Alethea enjoys yoga, tennis, and reading.

Connor Lynch, son of Christopher and Catherine Lynch, was raised in Boise and graduated from Capital High School. A recent graduate of Whitworth University in Spokane, Connor earned degrees in international studies and mathematical economics. With strong interests in domestic commerce and economic policy, Connor is excited to follow Senator Risch’s work on the Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship. In his free time, Connor can be found exploring local museums and enjoying outdoor recreation.

Ryan Palmer is the son of Jim and Shannon Palmer. Hailing from Meridian, Ryan graduated from Rocky Mountain High School and recently graduated from the University of Idaho with degrees in international studies and political science. Go Vandals! Interested in international affairs, specifically in relation to Europe and East Asia, Ryan hopes to learn more about the Senate’s role in crafting foreign policy. Ryan is a life-long hockey fan and enjoys spending time with his friends in downtown Boise.

Peyton Wade, son of Kevin and Pam Wade, hails from Boise and graduated from Centennial High School. A rising junior at Boise State University, Peyton is pursuing a degree in finance. During his internship, Peyton hopes to learn more about the federal budget and the appropriations process. Outside the office, Peyton enjoys basketball and playing the guitar.

