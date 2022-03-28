REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – Spring is here, and while the warm weather is welcoming, will it bring the necessary moisture for our home gardens?

Some plants may be better suited in the case of low moisture, but Rik Damarjian says these types of plants are not this year’s quick sellers.

“95% of the plants people want aren’t the drought tolerant plants anyway,” Damarjian said.

He said the key thing to remember during in dry spell is that we can get through it as we have before; however, this time it might take a little extra steps. “

“People will use a little less water, but you’re still going to water stuff,” Damarjian said.

But as the pain felt at gas pump continues, Damajian says the interest in home gardening may rise.

“I think you’re going to see people plant their gardens, certainly with the gas prices and where they’re at, and they’re not going to stray away from their vegetable gardening,” he said.

He says if you do turn to gardening then to make sure you have prepared your ground.

“The most important thing is honestly, gardening, especially vegetable gardening is good dirt, proper watering fertilizer. I mean those are the three most important things but good dirt if you dirt is not good man, you’re not going to have good plants they’re not going to grow good,” he said.

Damarjian also says he expects more people to start their gardens sometime during the week of April 4 during the spring rush.

The post Rising fuel prices and future dry weather may spur more home gardening appeared first on Local News 8.