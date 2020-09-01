Local News

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI/KIDK) – The road between Mud Volcano and Fishing Bridge Junction remains closed due to a gasoline spill from an overturned tandem trailer on a commercial motor vehicle on August 27.

Approximately 3,000 gallons of unleaded fuel was released.

The park said it is pushing to have the road reopened within a week, once the cleanup effort is finished and the road is repaired.

A large hole in the road was excavated to locate the extent of the spilled gasoline, remove the contaminated soi, and ensure cleanup. The hole is 100 feet wide by 100 feet long by 10 feet deep.

Excavated materials contaminated with gasoline will be removed from the park and disposed of at an appropriate facility.

The park is coordinating with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality on cleanup efforts.

This is the largest roadside fuel spill in Yellowstone National Park in nearly 20 years.

Currently, there is no evidence that gasoline entered the Yellowstone River.

This incident remains under investigation.

Due to the prolonged road closure between Mud Volcano and Fishing Bridge Junction, officials ask you consider alternate routes.

Currently, Mud Volcano is only accessible from the north and Fishing Bridge Junction is only accessible from the south and from the East Entrance.