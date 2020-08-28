Local News

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI/KIDK) – Yellowstone National Park reports the road between Mud Volcano and Fishing Bridge Junction will remain temporarily closed while park staff assesses the impacts of a gasoline spill from an overturned tandem trailer on a commercial motor vehicle.

This segment of road closed on Thursday shortly after the incident occurred, and National Park Service crews responded immediately.

While the commercial motor vehicle was transporting unleaded gasoline to facilities in the park, the tandem trailer flipped over on the west side of the road and approximately 3,000 gallons of unleaded fuel was released.

There is no evidence that gasoline entered the Yellowstone River.

This incident remains under investigation and the park has no additional information to release.

Mud Volcano is open and can be accessed from the north.

The East Entrance Road to Fishing Bridge Junction is open. Visitors can also access Fishing Bridge Junction from the south.