IFFD

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Fire Department reports the County Line Road is shut down by the river, at 2121 W 145th N, south of the Osgood Store.

IFFD crews were dispatched just before 11 a.m. Monday after a truck hit the bridge embankment.

The fire department said no one was transported to the hospital.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

County Road and Bridge crews are going to inspect the bridge to make sure it’s safe to travel over.

Phone lines in the area may be out since the truck hit the phone line hub, and the phone company in route to start repairs.

The post Road closed after truck hits bridge appeared first on Local News 8.