IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A traffic alert for drivers in Idaho Falls as a road will close Wednesday to through traffic.

E 25th Street from S Holmes Avenue to where the road widens at Jennie Lee Drive will be closed for one week beginning Sept. 14. Motorists are encouraged to plan alternate routes.

Motorists will be able to access the parking lot to Community Park using the entrance closest to the intersection of E 25th Street and S Holmes Avenue. All other parking lot entrances will be closed.

The road closure is necessary to allow construction crews to connect water, sewer and conduit necessary for a new development in that area.

Barring unforeseen conditions, the road will reopen on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

