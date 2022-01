IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Two highways heading east of Tetonia are currently closed.

US Highway 33 from Tetonia to Newdale and 32 from Tetonia to Ashton are both closed due to blowing snow, creating poor visibility.

No word yet on when the highways will re-open.

This update was confirmed by 511.Idaho.gov

