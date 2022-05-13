IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Saturn Avenue and adjacent streets in Idaho Falls will experience multiple closures throughout the summer this year.

The City of Idaho Falls is installing a new waterline and reconstructing the area.

The work is scheduled to begin on Monday, May 16 and is scheduled to be completed on Sept. 16, 2022.

Their schedule is:

Antares Dr. will be closed starting May 16, 2022

Saturn Ave between Grandview Dr. and Broadway St. will be closed on May 27, 2022, through August 23rd, 2022

Adjacent streets off of Saturn Ave will be closed from May 16, 2022, through September 16, 2022, at various times

A detour path will be provided during this time of construction.

Efforts will be made to allow access to properties, but some activities may be limited due to the nature of their work.

The post Road closures to Saturn Avenue and adjacent streets appeared first on Local News 8.