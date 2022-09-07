IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Road construction begins Wednesday on a section of Sunnyside Road in Idaho Falls.

Motorist are encouraged to use alternate routes as crews connect sewer and water lines necessary to accommodate a new housing development in that area.

The utility work will be done on Sunnyside Road from Chaparral Drive west to S Holmes Avenue. While the road will remain open during construction, there will be multiple lane closures that will cause traffic delays. Barring unforeseen conditions, the anticipated completion time is two weeks.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

For questions or concerns about this project, contact Knife River at (208) 523-8282.

