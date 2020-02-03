News
- I-15 from Dubois to the Montana line
- I-84 from Utah line to Malad City
- US 20 West, from Idaho Falls to Atomic City
- Idaho 33, from Newdale to Tetonia
- Idaho 32, from Ashton to Tetonia
- Idaho 47 east from Ashton
All operations at the Idaho National Laboratory are curtailed today, both in town and at the site. This includes operations at Fluor Idaho, Battelle Energy Alliance, and NRF. More information will be provided directly for employees on shift schedules. The Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies is closed and trucks are not running today due to road closures and road conditions. The Museum of Idaho will be closed Monday for the safety of staff and visitors. Both the Rexburg and Idaho Falls campuses of Development Workshop. The Idaho Falls Senior Center “Meals on Wheels” program will not operate today. Schools Closed:
- Fremont County Joint School District 215
- American Falls School District 381
- Clark County School District
- Island Park Charter School
- West Jefferson School District 253
- Pocatello-Chubbuck District 25
- Bear Lake School District 33
- Grace Lutheran School in Pocatello
- Holy Spirit Catholic School in Pocatello
- Jefferson School District 251
- Bonneville Joint School District 93
- Shelley School District 60
- Chief Tahgee Elementary Academy #483
- Grace Joint School District 148
- Holy Rosary Catholic School in Idaho Falls
- Alturas International Academy Charter School
- Aberdeen School District 58
- Gem Prep: Pocatello Charter School
- Soda Springs Jt. School District #150
- Ririe School District #252
- Watersprings School in Idaho Falls
- Monticello Montessori Charter School
- Snake River Montessori School
- Idaho Falls School District 91
- North Gem School District 149
- White Pine Charter School & White Pine STEM
- Taylor’s Crossing Public Charter School.
- Firth School District #59
- American Heritage Charter School
- Mackay School District 182
- Madison School District 321
- Sugar-Salem School District 322
- Butte County School District 111
- Lighthouse Montessori closed
- LIV Teen Center
Both the Idaho Falls and Rexburg campuses of Development Workshop are closed today. SCHOOL DELAYS FOR MONDAY: ISU classes on the Pocatello and Idaho Falls campuses will have a delayed start time. All classes starting before 10 a.m. have been cancelled for Monday, February 3.
