AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Bonneville County authorities are using a SWAT team to help negotiate with a single, barricaded person inside a home at Sunnyside and 45th East.

The further nature of the incident is unknown.

As part of the effort, deputies have closed Sunnyside to traffic between Ross and the Ammon Cemetery and Crowley Road between 21st and 49th.

A School Resource Officer has been assigned to nearby Mountain Valley school, but the school and its students are not threatened in any way. Students are being directed away from the direction of the incident.