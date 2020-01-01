POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – In order to ring in the New Year, one local establishment is taking you back in time to the ages of flappers and bootleggers.

“I mean we’re coming into 2020, so we had to do a roaring 20s,” Yellowstone owner Jennifer Erchul said. “A lot of our staff are dressing up in roaring 20s costumes, we’ve got party hats and party favors.”

For a business still in its infancy, Jennifer said she believes hosting New Year’s Eve parties is the start of a new tradition.

“Absolutely, New Year’s parties are huge down here. We threw one last year, it was our first year open, and it got to the point where we had to usher guests out the door at the end of the night,” she explained. “So we’re hoping that tonight is just another great, fun, successful event for everybody that comes down and celebrates with us.”

Erchul said they’ll probably start planning next year’s event tomorrow. But while the party is roaring on, you can dance the Foxtrot or the Charleston to the music of two different musicians, snap some shots at the photo stations, or even just enjoy a drink at the party that’s taking up the building’s entire ground floor.

“There’s going to be something in every space that kind of ties the old with the new,” she said.

With the “new” on the horizon, Erchul said it’s a great time to celebrate what she sees as the future of the Gate City.

“Pocatello’s got some great things coming in, Old Town has great things coming in, 2020 is going to be pretty exciting down here…it’s a new year and people get excited for new things so we’ve got a couple things cooked up that I’m not gonna talk about tonight, but we hope that people get curious enough that they’re gonna come back in 2020 to see what’s really going on down here.”

The new year doesn’t mean the end of the party, the festivities will continue until they are legally required to close the doors at 2 a.m.