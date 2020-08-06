Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Roaring Youth Jam, organized by the Idaho Falls Art Council, has been going on in Idaho Falls for almost 20 years now. They usually have booths all along the Green Belt with community art projects, vendors and on-stage live performances. This year, the pandemic forced the Art Council to make some changes.

“We feel like it’s a really important event for the community to offer these art experiences for kids for free,” Georgina Goodlander, Roaring Youth Jam coordinator said.

This year, the Art Council is offering a grab-and-go version. The event features a space theme with eight different projects. There are supplies included with each grab bag.

Families can grab as many bags as they need and do the projects together at home.

“We definitely did not want to cancel the event,” Goodlander said. “Obviously it’s not quite the same atmosphere as a regular Youth Jam but we feel this is the best we could do to share our art projects with the community in a safe way.”

Youth Jam is going on near the round-about on Memorial Drive this Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Organizers will be by the river until supplies run out.

“We’ve already seen an overwhelming response in the first 30 minutes, so it’s very exciting,” Goodlander said.

Goodlander said the Art Council would like to thank their sponsors for coming through this year in spite of the necessary changes to the Youth Jam. She says they have provided some great giveaways and grab bags for our youth.