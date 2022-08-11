IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – There’s no lack of talent on display at this year’s Roaring Youth Jam in Idaho Falls. The 3-day event along the greenbelt is especially for the youth.

This year’s theme is Fairytales and Fantasy so kids can get creative with their art. Throughout the event, kids can enjoy a variety of art activities as well as local vendors’ crafts.

Activities at the Roarin’ Youth Jam are free to the public. It runs through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

