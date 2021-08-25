BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – A small outbreak of COVID-19 has temporarily shut down Rockford Elementary School in the Snake River School District.

Principal Dave Dougal sent a note to parents Tuesday saying they are moving to remote learning at home temporarily.

“We don’t have a ton of cases, but we had four in one building and that was enough for us to prompt the idea that we don’t want this to spread to other schools,” Superintendent Mark Kress said. “Obviously we don’t want to be part of the growing COVID numbers in the county. “

Students are expected back in class September 7 as they monitor the situation.

