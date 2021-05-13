IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Rocky Mountain Middle School will have a new mascot next year.

Bonneville School District 93 announced the Rocky Mountain Panthers will become the Rocky Mountain Stingers.

The district said this change is to align the middle school’s mascot and colors with Bonneville High School, just like Sandcreek Middle School and Black Canyon Middle School did with their respective high schools.

The district spent the last month looking at a selection of new mascots. A committee made up of teachers, parents, staff members, a coach and students gathered ideas to take to parents and students for feedback.

After getting general suggestions and ideas from parents, the committee narrowed the mascot ideas down to six: Buzz, Hornets, Yellow Jackets, Stingers, Bees and Venom. From there, the committee reached out to staff members and parents to narrow the six down to three: Stingers, Hornets and Yellow Jackets.

The three mascots were then sent to current RMMS seventh-graders that will remain at RMMS as eighth-graders. From that, students selected Stingers.

It was the committee’s recommendation/request to the School Board that RMMS change their mascot from Panthers to Stingers for next school year and align the school colors to be similar to BHS.

Wednesday evening, the School Board was very supportive of the changes and provided a vote of approval.

