MALAD, Idaho (KIFI) — Even as COVID-19 vaccines roll out across the country, many communities are still facing challenges from the pandemic, and the organizations that support them are still seeing unprecedented demand.

In spite of the odds, local programs that address critical issues such as food insecurity, homelessness, domestic violence, child abuse, elder issues, mental health and community safety have continued to find creative new ways to deliver help quickly and safely, even while facing additional budget constraints.

As part of the company’s commitment to supporting its communities, PacifiCorp Foundation, a nonprofit arm of Rocky Mountain Power, is donating more than $525,000 across the six states it serves. The funding goes to support a total of 209 safety and wellness grants as part of the most recent round of quarterly grants provided by the foundation each year. The next grant cycle is now open through June 15; organizations may apply online.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

“We celebrate these heroic organizations that have continued to reinvent and reimagine ways they can help our communities’ most vulnerable,” said Steve Liechty, Rocky Mountain Power regional business manager. “Although we see brighter days ahead, Rocky Mountain Power remains deeply committed to supporting the work of these organizations, helping to fortify our communities, so they are strong and resilient.”

The following grants were given to Idaho organizations providing critical safety and wellness programs:

Giving Cupboard for the purchase of a mobile pantry trailer to help respond to a growing need for food assistance throughout Jefferson County.

for the purchase of a mobile pantry trailer to help respond to a growing need for food assistance throughout Jefferson County. Idaho Foodbank Warehouse to support the mobile food pantry program, which serves food-insecure families in rural communities and has responded to a soaring need during the pandemic.

to support the mobile food pantry program, which serves food-insecure families in rural communities and has responded to a soaring need during the pandemic. Judicial District VII CASA Program to help serve abused and neglected children with court-appointed special advocate volunteers.

to help serve abused and neglected children with court-appointed special advocate volunteers. McCammon Action Council for the creation of a community garden, greenhouse and toolshed to help food-insecure families learn how to grow their own food.

for the creation of a community garden, greenhouse and toolshed to help food-insecure families learn how to grow their own food. Nell J. Redfield Memorial Hospital to purchase updated, safer, age-appropriate exercise equipment for residents of the long-term care wing.

to purchase updated, safer, age-appropriate exercise equipment for residents of the long-term care wing. Shelley Area Senior Center for the purchase and installation of a sanitary kitchen island and new lighting for the kitchen, which provides meals for many area seniors.

The post Rocky Mountain Power announces new grants to support Idaho communities appeared first on Local News 8.