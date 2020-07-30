Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Rocky Mountain Power says it will extend its suspension of late fees and service disconnections to customers who set up payment plans and stay on track.

The utility is taking the action because of ongoing difficulties many customers are having in paying bills, due to the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officially, regular billing cycles and disconnections for nonpayment have resumed, but Rocky Mountain Power said it will continue its customer outreach as well.

The is also matching donations to the energy assistance programs on a 2-to-1 ratio to anyone looking to help others in the community.

Customers with questions should contact the utility’s website or call a customer-service representative at 1-888-221-7070.