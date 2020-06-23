Local News

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) — Rocky Mountain Power is encouraging customers experiencing difficulties paying bills in the wake of the COVID-19 to speak with representatives who can help.

The company will resume normal billing practices in July and has several resources available for those facing difficulty paying electric bills.

Those resources include setting up a flexible payment plan, connecting with services offering financial assistance and evaluating energy usage for insights on reducing costs.

When speaking with a customer care representative, you can request to have your current late fees waived while setting up a payment plan tailored to your circumstances. You can also enroll in Equal Pay to even out seasonal bill differences. You can make payment arrangements online as well.

Customer care representatives can help connect you with energy assistance programs through state and non-profit programs like Lend-a-Hand and Energy Share of Wyoming to help pay bills. To make a bigger impact for our neighbors facing financial hardships, Rocky Mountain Power matches contributions to these programs 2-to-1 for those wanting to help others in the community.

To reach a representative click HERE or call 1-888-221-7070.