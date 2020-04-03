Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Rocky Mountain Power Foundation has committed $311,500 to provide immediate support to critical community-service organizations in Wyoming and Idaho.

“Food banks and other critical community organizations are serving all those in need of extra help and are under tremendous strain right now,” said Gary Hoogeveen, Rocky Mountain Power president and CEO. “The Rocky Mountain Power Foundation is committed to supporting these vital community organizations that depend and survive on contributions like this.”

The Foundation supports a variety of organizations including the Idaho Foodbank, Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership, South Eastern Idaho Community Action Agency, and the Salvation Army.

“Rocky Mountain Power has been a long-term supporter of hunger relief at The Idaho Foodbank and we are grateful for their tremendous support during a time when so many people in our communities are facing enormous challenges,” said Karen Vauk, president and CEO of The Idaho Foodbank. “Thanks to their generosity, residents across the region will have meals they need to rise above this challenging time.”

Rocky Mountain Power said it is also helping business owners impacted by COVID-19 to pay their power bills by suspending disconnects due to non-payment, waiving late fees, offering flexible payment arrangements and referrals to resources available through the government aid package.