IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Rocky Mountain Power is monitoring a storm system moving into the area that could produce a prolonged period of strong winds and moderate to potentially heavy precipitation starting early Monday morning, Nov. 7 through Wednesday, Nov. 9. The storm system could cause weather-related outages.

The company urges customers to follow recommendations of local and state emergency management officials in being prepared to be without essential public services for up to 72 hours for any emergency or disaster. Additional information about preparing for outages and what to do if an outage occurs is available at rockymountainpower.net.

As a reminder, treat all downed wires as live and dangerous. Customers should avoid both downed trees and powerlines as well as keeping pets far away from those areas.

It is important for all customers to report power outages as it assists crews in pinpointing the cause and facilitates restoration efforts. Customers can call Customer Care at 877-508-5088, use the Rocky Mountain Power app, or text out to 759677 and receive updates during the restoration process.

You can also view the Rocky Mountain Power outage map at rockymountainpower.net/outages.

