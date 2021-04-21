BOISE, Idaho (KIFI)-Rocky Mountain Power is asking the Idaho Public Utilities Commission to approve a lease agreement between the utility and New Cingular Wireless.

If approved, the lease would allow Cingular Wireless to attach small cell wireless facilities on Rocky Mountain Power’s street light poles. The lease is for a ten-year term, with automatic one-year renewals until either party terminates it. The lease would call for New Cingular to submit applications to Rocky Mountain Power to use individual street poles, and the utility can then grant or deny each application.

The telephonic customer hearing will be held at 1:30 p.m. MDT on Monday, April 26. The hearing is intended to take testimony from customers, public officials, and others not related to parties in the case. To participate, those interested can call 1-415-655-0001 shortly before or at the designated time, and enter meeting number 133 992 2574 when prompted.

