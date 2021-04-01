BOISE, Idaho (KIFI)-Based on its 2021 annual energy cost adjustment, Rocky Mountain Power is proposing a 1.1% overall decrease for its Idaho customers.

The annual adjustment mechanism is designed to track the difference between the company’s actual expenses for fuel and electricity purchased from the wholesale market, against the amount being collected through current rates.

If approved, a typical residential customer using 800 kilowatt-hours of electricity per month would see a decrease of about $9 on their annual bill.

“Rocky Mountain Power is committed to bringing the best value to our customers for their hard-earned dollars,” said Tim Solomon, regional business manager for Rocky Mountain Power in Rexburg. “As a provider of one of the most essential public services, we’re pleased to pass on to customers the lower costs of providing service. This annual adjustment continues to ensure Rocky Mountain Power customers always pay some of the lowest prices in the nation for the energy they need.”

During the past year, the company’s energy-related expenses decreased by $7.8 million. If approved by the Idaho Public Utilities Commission, the rate changes would take effect June 1, 2021.

The adjustments vary by the type of service.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

Residential Schedule 1 – 0.8% decrease

Residential Schedule 36 – 0.9% decrease

General Service Schedule 6 – 1.1% decrease

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

General Service Schedule 9 – 1.2% decrease

Irrigation Service Schedule 10 – 1.0% decrease

Commercial & Industrial Heating Schedule 19 – 1.0% decrease

General Service Schedule 23 – 0.9% decrease

General Service Schedule 35 – 1.3% decrease

Public Street Lighting – 0.4% decrease

Tariff Contract 400 – 1.3% decrease

Tariff Contract 401 – 1.3% decrease

A copy of the company’s application is available for public review on the commission’s website.

The request is also available at the company’s offices in Rexburg, Preston, Shelley and Montpelier, although due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the company urges customers to utilize online resources:

The post Rocky Mountain Power proposing rate decrease appeared first on Local News 8.