AMMON, Idaho (KIFI)- Rocky Mountain Power is trying multiple approaches to restore power to customers in the Ammon area Monday. Just before 2 p.m., the utility released the following message:

“Rocky Mountain Power has been working to restore about 9,500 customers to service in Ammon and Lincoln, Idaho, in response to a technical problem in the Sandcreek substation, located about five miles east of Idaho Falls.

“The main transformer in Sandcreek substation has been out of service for planned upgrades, and customers were being served by a mobile transformer. About 10 a.m., problems developed with auxiliary equipment on the mobile transformer, and a protective circuit breaker activated, taking the transformer off-line.

“The company is actively pursuing several parallel remedies to restore customers as soon as possible.

“Rocky Mountain Power is very much aware how difficult extended service interruptions can be for our customers, and we are actively working to restore all customers as soon as possible. We’re sorry for the inconvenience and appreciate our customers’ patience.”

