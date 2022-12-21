PRESTON, Idaho (KIFI) – From Hogle ZooLights to Ogden’s Christmas Village and from Preston’s Festival of Lights to Laramie’s Winter Lights Festival, Rocky Mountain Power is joining with our communities to help make local festivities brighter through renewable energy.

“Bringing light to the holidays is Rocky Mountain Power’s commitment to its customers today, and has been for more than a century,” said Clay Monroe, director of customer solutions. “As we continue to work towards a net zero future, we’re excited that our Blue Sky participants are greening the season by helping to light these holiday festivals in a meaningful and sustainable way.”

Blue Sky renewable energy participants are matching the electricity they use for lighting celebrations in Rocky Mountain Power communities with emission-free renewable energy. Additionally, our employees donate their time, and the company donates the use of its equipment – to help install holiday lighting and other decorations within our communities. Together, these holiday lighting displays are being “greened” with more than 154 megawatt hours of Blue Sky renewable energy. The renewable energy supported by the Blue Sky “greenings:”

Avoids 214,274 pounds of carbon dioxide equivalent,

Which is the environmental equivalent of planting about 1,620 tree seedlings grown for 10 years,

Or not driving more than 241,000 miles – or 1,570 round trips from Ogden, UT to Preston, ID.

Rocky Mountain Power customers can also celebrate the season by signing up to “green” their own homes and businesses year-round. Enrolling in the Blue Sky program is an easy way to support renewable energy generation in the region and can cost as little as $1.95 per month.

Currently, more than 57,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers are enrolled in Blue Sky in Utah, Idaho and Wyoming. To enroll, call Rocky Mountain Power at 1-800-769-3717 or click HERE.

Communities “greening” their holiday lighting displays this year include:

Idaho

Preston – Festival of Lights

Wyoming

Casper – Holiday Square Lights

Green River – City of Green River

Lander – City of Lander

Laramie – Winter Lights Festival at Washington Park

Utah

Centerville – Festival of Lights

Davis County

Farmington City – City Hall and the Police Station

Fruit Heights – City Building Lights

Moab – City Holiday Lights

Moab – Moab Folk Festival

North Ogden City

Ogden – Ogden Christmas Village

Park City

Roy City – Roy Municipal Center

Salt Lake City – Downtown District Lights

Salt Lake City – City Creek Center

Salt Lake City – Gallivan Center Holiday Lights

Salt Lake City – Hogle ZooLights

Salt Lake City – The Gateway – Lights On!

Tooele City – Veteran’s Park and the Main Street

West Point City – City Hall

