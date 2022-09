Jeff Roper and Emma Benson from Local News 8 in the morning took to the dirt to make sure you got see the pre-rodeo events on Monday night with mutton busting and mini-bull riding. Congrats to all the participants and hold on tight for more fun at the fair. Watch the highlights and meet some of the rodeo royalty we showcased on live national Idaho/Wyoming television.

The post Rodeo pros in the making at Gem State Classic appeared first on Local News 8.