POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – UPDATE 4:45 p.m. On Tuesday at 2:32 p.m., officers were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash in which a vehicle traveling southbound on Hiline Road crossed the center line, drove off the road, overturned and landed upside down in the canal.

A Pocatello Police Department officer pulled the single occupant from the car, and several citizens who witnessed the accident and stopped to assist.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, and their condition is unknown.

The crash is currently under investigation.

ORIGINAL: The Pocatello Police Department is currently investigating an injury accident on Hiline Road.

Police say the accident is between El Rancho and McCormack Street.

Police have closed the road and ask you avoid the area until further notice.

