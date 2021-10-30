IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- A woman was airlifted to the hospital after a rollover crash Friday afternoon.

Idaho State Police say the crash occurred just after 4:00 P.M. near mile marker 146 on I15 south of Hamer in Jefferson County.

A teen was driving north on I15 in a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado when they lost control and rolled the vehicle onto the right shoulder.

A 35-year-old female passenger was transported by air ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Neither occupant was wearing seatbelts.

The crash is under investigation by ISP.

The post Rollover crash sends one to hospital appeared first on Local News 8.