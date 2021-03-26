BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah has been named this year’s recipient of the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award for being the only Republican to vote to convict former President Donald Trump during his first impeachment trial.

The honor was announced Friday by the JFK Library Foundation in Boston.

Trump’s first trial in 2020 focused on the president’s relationship with Ukraine.

The 74-year-old Romney says he is inspired by his late father to do what’s right regardless of consequence.

The award was created by the family of the late President Kennedy to honor public figures who risk their careers by embracing unpopular positions for the greater good.

