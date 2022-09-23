STANLEY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Ross Fork Fire was started by lightning on August 12, 2022 and was first discovered on August 14. The fire has been burning in remote and rugged areas of the Sawtooth National Forest and National Recreation Area and along the Highway 75 corridor south of Stanley.

The fire has burned 37,811 acres and is 45% contained.

Minimal fire growth was reported Thursday evening. Interior burning observance slowed due to more moisture in the burn area. Some downed logs and stump holes smoked up a lot more yesterday, but all were well within the interior of the fire perimeter. No torching of trees or spotting from embers was detected. Increased acreage is due to improved mapping.

Fire resources will be concentrating more on the un-contained portions of the incident today. Snags and widow makers have posed a significant safety issue in all areas. Mop-up and hazard tree abatement continues throughout the fire area.

The burned area forest closure is still in effect. Crews are working hard to get those roads and recreation facilities back open and safe for public use.

Firefighters are finishing up suppression repair work and will be wrapping up that work in the southern end of the fire perimeter. Fire managers expect to maintain the resources that are currently assigned to the fire.

Weather is expected to dry and warm over the next few days along with significant overnight recoveries.

STAGE 1 FIRE RESTRICTIONS

Be aware that Stage 1 Fire Restrictions are in effect. Please be safe to prevent any new starts. Check https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/sawtooth/alerts-notices for new updates.

CLOSURES AND RESTRICTIONS

The Sawtooth National Forest has reduced the area that is closed because of the Ross Fork Fire, effective September 17. All public lands east of Highway 75 are now open, as is Pettit Lake and roads north of Cabin Creek. Alturas Lake remains closed. The full closure language and map can be viewed here.

EVACUATIONS

All areas that had evacuation warnings have been reduced to “READY” status. Visit https://www.blainesheriff.com/152/Sheriff for more information.

The post Ross Fork Fire 45% contained appeared first on Local News 8.