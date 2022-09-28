SAWTOOTH NATIONAL FOREST, Idaho (KIFI) – The lightning caused Ross Fork Fire has burned 37,868 acres and is 64% contained.

On Wednesday, the fire experienced another day of warm and dry conditions, with good overnight humidity. There was some minimal growth in the southern end of the fire.

Crews continue to locate and control hot spots along Alturas Lake and in the Salmon River headwaters. Mop-up and hazard tree abatement continues throughout the fire area. The forest closure is still in effect. Crews are working hard to make roads and recreation facilities in those areas safe for public use.

Firefighters are finishing up suppression repair work. Over the next few days Nevada Team 3 will be transitioning the fire back to the local ranger district.

STAGE 1 FIRE RESTRICTIONS

Be aware that Stage 1 Fire Restrictions are in effect. Please be safe to prevent any new starts. Check https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/sawtooth/alerts-notices for new updates.

CLOSURES AND RESTRICTIONS

The Sawtooth National Forest has reduced the area that is closed because of the Ross Fork Fire, effective September 17. All public lands east of Highway 75 are now open, as is Pettit Lake and roads north of Cabin Creek. Alturas Lake remains closed. The full closure language and map can be viewed here: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/article/8375/71996/

EVACUATIONS

All areas that had evacuation warnings have been reduced to “READY” status. Visit https://www.blainesheriff.com/152/Sheriff for more information.

The post Ross Fork Fire mapped at 37,868 acres appeared first on Local News 8.