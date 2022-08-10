BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – UPDATE 8/10/22: The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes report the Ross Fork fire has burned roughly 2,500 acres.

Officials say the fire is controlled, and multiple agencies assisted.

No structures were lost, and no injuries were reported.

Residents were evacuated and currently are being housed at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel.

Officials say hopefully residents can return to their homes around noon.

The EOC will continue to provide updates when available.

ORIGINAL: Several fire agencies are working on a new fire Tuesday night burning northeast of Pocatello.

It’s called the Ross Fork fire.

According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s fire map, it was first reported at 5:47 PM.

It’s burning on the Fort Hall Reservation.

The National Weather Service Pocatello said on their twitter page the fire was listed at 100 acres.

Our Linda Larsen was on the scene and at this time it doesn’t appear any structures or buildings are threatened.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

