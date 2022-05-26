POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – One of Pocatello’s popular places to cool off during the summer months opens this weekend.

The Ross Park Aquatic Complex will kick off its 2022 season Saturday, May 28 at noon, weather permitting.

The facility will offer two Sensory-Friendly Family Swim Days which will be held June 18 and July 16 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. These morning swim sessions will be quieter and more relaxed for those with special needs.

“We are excited to offer these special swimming hours for our friends with special needs or sensory processing difficulties again this year,” Ross Park Aquatic Complex Manager Stacie VanKirk said. “Swimming is a great form of fun. exercise and even relaxation but large crowds, music, whistles, and announcements can be overwhelming for these individuals. We want as many people as possible to create some positive memories and have some summer fun.”

June 6 sees the return of the popular Lazy River Resistance Walking. Sessions will be held Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 7:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Meanwhile, three Splash Dances for youth ages 12 to 17-years-old are on the schedule for June 23, July 7, and July 21. The dances will run from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and feature a D.J., music, and more. The concession stand will also be open for participants to buy snacks and beverages.

“The Ross Park Aquatic Complex offers a family-friendly, affordable place to spend your summer and get your fill of water-related activities,” VanKirk said. “We can’t wait to see you.”

The Ross Park Aquatic Complex features a 25-yard by 25-meter main pool, an activity pool, and a zero-depth pool with a playground. For those wanting to stay out of the water, there are an open deck and grassy areas to sit and relax. The facility’s concession area is operated by the Ross Park Drive Inn, offering some of their famous taco spaghetti, burgers, tacos, and more for purchase.

Unfortunately, the Hydro Tube Water Slide is no longer operational due to the condition of the stairs. The stairs were inspected in 2020 and options for their replacement as well as funding are being researched and discussed.

The Ross Park Aquatic Complex will close for the season Sunday, August 21, 2022.

