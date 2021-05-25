POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – One of Pocatello’s popular places to cool off during the summer months opens this weekend.

The Ross Park Aquatic Complex will kick off its 2021 season Saturday, May 29 at noon.

The year will mark the first time the facility has offered Sensory-Friendly Family Swim Days. They will be held June 19, July 17 and August 14 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. These morning swim sessions will be more quiet and relaxed for those with special needs.

“We are excited to offer these special swimming hours for our friends with special needs or sensory processing difficulties,” said Stacie VanKirk, Ross Park Aquatic Complex Manager. “Swimming is a great way to engage the senses and get muscles moving but large crowds, music, whistles, and announcements can be overwhelming for these individuals. We want as many people as possible to create some positive memories and have some summer fun.”

The Lazy River Resistance Walking returns June 7. Sessions will be held Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 7:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. For more information on Lazy River Resistance Walking click HERE.

Meanwhile, three Splash Dances for youth ages 12 to 17-years-old are on the schedule for June 24, July 8, and July 22. The dances will run from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and feature a D.J., music, and more. The concession stand will also be open for participants to buy snacks and beverages.

“The Ross Park Aquatic Complex offers a family-friendly, affordable place to spend your summer and get your fill of water-related activities,” VanKirk said. “We can’t wait to see you.”

The Hydro Tube Water Slide is no longer operational due to the condition of the stairs.

The Ross Park Aquatic Complex will close for the season August 22.

