JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Motorists who regularly use Lower Ski Hill and Alta North roads in Alta, Wyo., should plan for delays over the next few weeks to allow for surfacing improvements.

Beginning Wednesday, July 20 through Friday, July 22, brooming activities, and chip sealing will occur on Ski Hill Road from Teton Canyon to Grand Targhee Resort and the northern portion of Alta North Road.

The same area will experience brooming activities and fog seal treatment beginning Monday, July 25 through Friday, July 29, including State Line Road, Targhee Towne Road, Greenville Road, and Alta School Road.

On both occasions, traffic will be reduced to one-lane with motorists directed by a pilot car from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Motorists should plan for up to 20-minute delays and are reminded to drive slowly for the safety of crews working and to avoid windshield damage.

The area impacted is the approximate 5-mile section of Ski Hill Road from the cattleguard immediately west of the turnoff onto the Teton Canyon gravel road, to Grand Targhee Resort, and the Alta North Road from the Kaufman Road and Yellow Rose Drive intersection, to the Rigby Road intersection.

The post Routine maintenance on Alta roads could cause delays appeared first on Local News 8.