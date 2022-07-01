IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Estimates indicate Idaho Falls more than doubles in size as we celebrate Independence Day with parades, food, fun, music, games and the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration.

To make the day enjoyable for all, the City of Idaho Falls encourages community members to celebrate in a courteous and neighborly manner.

There are many wonderful viewing areas available for both the parade and the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration. Following a few simple guidelines will ensure safety and help to preserve public property, including city parks and River Walk, as well as private property at Snake River Landing.

Please take note of the information below regarding marking areas for the fireworks:

Both the Riverfest and the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration are held at Snake River Landing which is private property. Most of the property will be open to the public for viewing and parking during both events. Certain areas will be restricted. Please be respectful of private property.

Reserving or marking viewing areas for the purpose of obtaining a viewing location for the fireworks may not occur prior to 6 a.m. on July 4 on public property or at locations provided by Snake River Landing. To prevent damage to public property or property at Snake River Landing, it is important that items such as, but not limited to, blankets, tarps, and pop-up tents not be placed on the lawn prior to 6 a.m. on July 4.

Any items placed prior to 6 a.m. on July 4 at city parks, River Walk or Snake River Landing are subject to removal and placed in designated lost and found locations. To retrieve any lost items, contact Snake River Landing at (208) 557-5300 during regular business hours. The office will be closed on July 4, but will reopen on July 5. To retrieve any lost items left at city parks or the River Walk, contact Parks & Recreation at (208) 612-8480 during regular business hours. City offices will be closed on July 4, but will reopen on July 5.

Items placed on public or private property (including the viewing areas provided by Snake River Landing) to designate a reservation are left at the owner’s risk and do not create a guarantee that the reserved area will remain available to the person or persons who reserved the area.

All personal belongings brought to event sites on public property or the viewing areas provided by Snake River Landing must be removed by midnight on July 4.

Do not drive stakes into the ground on public or private property at Snake River Landing as they may damage sprinkler heads, pipes or other infrastructure on public property or on viewing locations provided by Snake River Landing.

Do not mark off sidewalks, grass and roadways with defacing material such as any type of paint or adhesive material such as duct tape.

Pop up canopies and tents that may obstruct views must be lowered at sundown prior to the launch of the fireworks at Snake River Landing.

Do not block or interfere with pedestrian access or vehicular traffic or block sidewalks to reserve public areas or viewing areas provided by Snake River Landing.

