BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. officials and a sheep industry group have filed notices to appeal a federal court ruling involving an eastern Idaho sheep research facility long targeted by environmental groups concerned about the potential harm to grizzly bears and other wildlife.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture and American Sheep Industry Association filed the notices late last month with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The Western Watersheds Project and two other groups filed a lawsuit in early 2019 challenging the government’s decision allowing sheep owned by the University of Idaho to graze in the Centennial Mountains of Idaho and Montana.

A judge’s ruling in April prevents grazing in those areas.

