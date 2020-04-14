Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation officials are exploring ways of keeping facilities maintained under the financial strain of the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the biggest challenges could be Sandy Downs. Earlier this year, Ida-Racing which had operated horse-racing activities there, announced it was cancelling its entire year of events.

That left the city of Idaho Falls with no revenue and no seasonal workers to maintain the facilities.

Parks and Recreation is considering options, but has made no decisions. Rumors have started that the city intends to shut it down, but city spokesman Bud Cranor says that is not the case.

He said there have been no serious proposals and no formal city council consideration regarding Sandy Downs at this time.