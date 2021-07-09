ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) – A runner in Island Park was attacked by a grizzly bear Friday morning.

It happened in the Stamp Meadow and Kilgore-Yale Road area.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says the person had puncture wounds but did not want to be treated.

The attack involved a female grizzly with two cubs.

Officials are warning people to be extremely careful in wild lands areas.

