RUPERT, Idaho (KIFI) – A large sugar beet descended from a crane in Rupert Friday to countdown the new year in Rupert.

A large crowd attended the event that has become a tradition after starting just a few years ago.

The 28-foot sugar beat was raised 150 feet in the air at the town square.

Fireworks associated the dropping at midnight along with live music.

The post Rupert celebrates new year by dropping sugar beet appeared first on Local News 8.