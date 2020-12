Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Emergency crews have evacuated six homes in the 200 block between 5th and 6th Streets in Idaho Falls.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department said a main gas line was ruptured. Both gas and power have been temporarily shut off while utility crews make repairs.

Repair was expected to take until 3-4 p.m.

The public is encouraged to avoid the area.