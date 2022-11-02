BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho educators working in rural or underserved school districts or charter schools are now able to apply for funding to help pay student loans or costs of additional education such tuition for a master’s degree.

The State Board of Education’s Rural and Underserved Educator Incentive Program was created by the Legislature’s passage of Senate Bill 1290, which was signed into law by Idaho Governor Brad Little last spring.

The program creates an incentive for educators to accept and stay in teaching positions in rural and high-need school districts and charters where it is often difficult to recruit and retain new teachers.

The program will provide direct repayment of educational loans or reimburse education-related expenses such as costs for additional degrees or career technical certifications.

Eligible teachers can receive up to $12,000 over four years for eligible loans and expenses. The breakdown is as follows:

First year – $1,500

Second year- $2,500

Third year – $3,500

Fourth year – $4,500

Total – $12,000

Apply or learn more about Idaho Rural and Underserved Educator Incentive Program at the Idaho State Board of Education website HERE.

The first round of applications are due by Dec. 9, 2022. Chosen applicants will be notified by the end of the calendar year.

The post Rural and undeserved educator incentive program now taking applications appeared first on Local News 8.