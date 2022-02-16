WASHINGTON D.C. (KIFI) – In Washington, the Senate Small Business Committee voted unanimously Tuesday to pass the bipartisan Disaster Assistance for Rural Communities Act.

The effort is being led by US Senators Jim Risch of Idaho and Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire.

This legislation would allow rural homeowners, renters and small businesses to access disaster relief easier.

“When rural communities experience natural disasters, bureaucratic red tape often delays critical assistance to families and small businesses. Our bill fixes that,” Risch said. “I thank Chairman Cardin, Ranking Member Paul and my fellow colleagues for their support of this commonsense legislation.”

