Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh said Tuesday that former Vice President Joseph Biden is the Democrats’ best chance to defeat President Trump in 2020 but has no chance to win the primary. “Here’s the thing: Joe Biden is probably the best chance they’ve got, and he doesn’t have a chance. They’re probably — Joe Biden? And crazy Bernie [Sanders]? And Mayor Pete [Buttigieg]? Three white guys, two of them are brontosauruses from ‘Jurassic Park,’ and that isn’t going to sit well with the rest of this party, which has gone so far left,” Limbaugh said on “The Story with Martha MacCallum.” Limbaugh also said Biden may not be fully committed to running in 2020. Biden’s long-awaited 2020 presidential bid announcement has been pushed back from Wednesday to Thursday. (Watch Limbaugh’s interview above.)

From Meghan McCain and Whoopi Goldberg on “The View” to Cher on Twitter, 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders caused quite a stir when he said during a CNN town hall Monday that convicted criminals in prison, including Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev and rapists, should be allowed to vote. McCain seemed flabbergasted that Goldberg agreed with Sanders. Cher, an unapologetic celebrity liberal icon, blasted Sanders so thoroughly on Twitter that Donald Trump Jr. welcomed her to the Republican Party. The backlash appears to have caused potential 2020 rival, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., to rethink her views. After initially saying “we should have that conversation” about allowing criminals currently in prison to vote, Harris appeared to be backtracking, saying Tuesday that criminals such as murderers and terrorists should be deprived of their right to vote.

The White House will fight House Democrats’ subpoena of testimony and documents from ex-White House counsel Don McGahn, Fox News is told — and almost immediately, House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y, characterized the move as “one more act of obstruction” by the Trump administration. The brewing fight over the McGahn subpoena was poised to set up a series of other contentious legal showdowns as Democrats seek to publicly question more current and former Trump aides who were featured prominently in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the Russia investigation. In addition, Carl Kline, a former White House personnel security director subpoenaed by Democrats, did not show up Tuesday for a scheduled deposition. To make matters worse between Democrats and the Trump White House, the administration defied a demand from Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., to turn over six years of Trump’s tax returns. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin asked for more time and said he would give the panel a final decision by May 6.

All eyes will be on Wall Street on Wednesday after stocks closed at a new all-time high on Tuesday, as better-than-expected quarterly profits from some of the largest companies encouraged investors. The S&P 500 hit an all-time high, marking the stock market’s complete recovery from a nosedive at the end of last year. The benchmark index’s previous record was set last September, shortly before the market sank in the fourth quarter amid fears of a recession, an escalating trade war between the U.S. and China, and concern the Federal Reserve was moving too aggressively to raise interest rates. Still, shares were mostly lower in Asia on Wednesday as the rally on Wall Street ran out of steam. Investors seemed unswayed by the S&P 500’s performance.

“Jeopardy!” champ James Holzhauer has just broken another record. On Tuesday’s episode, the 34-year-old surpassed $1 million in the shortest time ever. His $118,816 win put his total take at $1,061,554 million after 14 games. This is the third separate record Holzhauer has shattered since he started competing on the game show. Last Wednesday, he won the episode with a total of $131,127, topping the one-day record he set earlier in his run of $110,914.

FBI assisting Sri Lankan government with Easter bombing investigation.

Smollett’s attorney rejects media’s request to unseal court docs: report.

Philippines’ Duterte gives Canada one week to take back garbage or ‘we will declare war.’

Herman Cain: Sexual harassment not a factor in my withdrawal from Fed consideration.

Trump threatens to ‘reciprocate’ EU tariffs after Harley-Davidson’s profits plummet.

Drug distributor settles with Trump administration over allegations it helped fuel opioid epidemic.

Coca-Cola coffee drink gets wide rollout by end of 2019.

1995: The final bomb linked to the Unabomber explodes inside the Sacramento, Calif., offices of a lobbying group for the wood products industry, killing chief lobbyist Gilbert B. Murray. (Theodore Kaczynski would later be sentenced to four lifetimes in prison for a series of bombings that killed three men and injured 29 others.)

1990: The space shuttle Discovery blasts off from Cape Canaveral, Fla., carrying the $1.5 billion Hubble Space Telescope.

1800: Congress approves a bill establishing the Library of Congress.

