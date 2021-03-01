Washington, D.C. – The Capitol Police have confirmed that Russ Fulcher, Representative for Idaho’s 1st Congressional District, is not under investigation for pushing past an officer on his way through a metal detector on January 12.

The HuffPost reported on February 17 that Congressman Fulcher “manhandled” and pushed past a Black female police officer on his way through metal detectors at the Capitol.

The report was submitted by congressional reporter Matt Fuller of the HuffPost. Fuller also claimed on Twitter that Capitol police had asked him for interview during an investigation into the incident.

Capitol Police told Russ Fulcher in a letter on February 25 that he was not under investigation. Capitol Police Chief of Staff Salley M. Wood said,

To the Department’s knowledge, there is no current investigation into an alleged or rumored incident occurring on or around the House Floor on January 12, 2021 involving Congressman Fulcher.

Congressman Fulcher commented:

This situation has been demoralizing to me and distracting to the people I represent. Attacks on policy positions are one thing, but this was designed to tear down character. Unfortunately, this instance represents just one symptom of the cancel culture on Capitol Hill. This culture is to create and celebrate as many partisan controversies as possible. The statue of Freedom behind razor wire – to imply ongoing, critical threats from citizens. Metal detectors on the House floor – to imply member-to-member threats, and members portrayed guilty of fabricated controversies with no due process. We have got to find a way to flush the divisiveness if we are to provide the American people the representation they deserve.

Alexah Rogge, Communications Director for Congressman Fulcher, commented: