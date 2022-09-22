SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Russet Olympics is a past time for the high school students here unlike any other.

“Olympics is a long tradition here at Shelley High School, and kids look forward to it. Faculty looks forward to it,” Shelley High School English teacher Chris Fleming said. “It’s just a fun good day. And when we have homecoming week right before spot harvest, it’s a great way to go into Spud Harvest.”

Classmates from each grade competed in various challenges to prove their worth.

Crowds got rowdy in support for the stick horse race, fly on the wall and egg toss.

Everyone was especially in anticipation for the silent Russet quiz.

The chariot race was another big hit that is a classic every year.

“We do a figure eight. There’s someone with a sleeping bag in the back. We have ropes and we run in a figure eight and it was just everyone cheering mostly booing because it’s 3 to 1, but it was still is just crazy and cool to be in the moment,” Sophomore Chance Waite said.

Shelley High School students plan the activities and themes every year, and they even make room to create brand new obstacles.

“We have a pirates of the well they called it rust it’s of the caribbean where you were rolling on the floor, moving a kid on the table on top of you across the floor. That was a new one. That was pretty fun.”

The student body and faculty has one goal in mind through the olympics, unity.

“I mean, what it means to our school is is all of our pride,” Chance said. “And it’s so fun to do it. Everyone looks forward to it the whole year, especially this whole week.”

The post Russet Olympics brought out lots of school pride for Shelley appeared first on Local News 8.