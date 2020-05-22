News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Memorial Day weekend is rolling on, literally, right through the pandemic. We’re told recreational vehicle sales are booming higher than ever.

While many are preparing for social distance in parks, beaches, or even at home, others in our neck of the woods are gearing up for the great outdoors.

“It’s been a tremendous two to three weeks as far as RV sales,” sales associate Phil Moon said.

Smith RV says Memorial Day kicks off their busiest time of year because it’s typically the start of camping season. This year, business is booming. They say sales are up nearly 30% from last year.

“Multiple sales per day. We’ve had days where we had 15-20. We probably have five or six families sitting down making a purchase,” Moon said.

With less interstate travel, more Idahoans seem to be traveling closer to home. Moon says he’s seen a new breed of buyers turning into his sales lot.

“There are people that would have never bought an RV before that are buying and are using them and enjoying everything the area has to offer,” Moon said.

Southeast Idaho Public Health says camping for the holiday weekend is safe, but they are encouraging people to stay within their family unit and maintain social distancing guidelines.

“Whether it’s camping or having a stay-cation in the backyard. Just remembering to keep that 6 feet of social distancing. We do encourage people to continue to wear cloth face-covering and then the hand hygiene as well continues to be a really critical tool,” district director, Maggie Mann said.