SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KIFI) – A comedian who grew up in east Idaho who went on to earn some national fame is pushing back his return trip to Salt lake city.

Ryan Hamilton was originally scheduled to perform in Salt Lake this Friday and Saturday.

His tour page says the shows have been pushed back to June 24 and 25.

Hamilton posted Tuesday on his Facebook that he is sorry and that he looks forward to making it up to the fans who have waited a long time to see him.

He elaborates that a shuttle bus hit him while he was walking in a crosswalk.

Hamilton says he just had surgery on his arm and is recovering from seven broken ribs and a punctured lung.

He is not able to fly until his doctors clear him.

Hamilton’s mother is driving him back to idaho so he can be around family while he recovers.

The post Ryan Hamilton hit by bus appeared first on Local News 8.