REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – Nearly two years after COVID-19 shut down performing arts around the world, Ryan Shupe & The RubberBand will return to Rexburg to kick-off its Christmas concert series.

The concert will be on Nov. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the Rexburg Tabernacle.

The band is = described as a virtuosic newgrass quintet that can entertain a crowd of any size or age range with their blend of jamming, virtuosic picking, genre-bending music and engaging showmanship.

Ryan Shupe and The Rubberband performed for a sold-out audience in Rexburg back in 2019.

“We love coming to Rexburg… it’s such a great community. We had a great crowd last time we came and we love that people are making this a family tradition,” said Ryan, the band’s founder.

The concert is in part a fundraiser for The Tuition Assistance Program at Love Family Piano and UVMTA’s Music Matters Scholarship.

Both scholarships assist families who, due to financial difficulties, couldn’t afford private music lessons for their children.

“Our first scholarship went to a young piano student in 2016 who was diagnosed with Leukemia,” David said. “It was amazing to see how students and parents from our school came together to cover her tuition so she could continue to take lessons.”

With some sections already sold out and limited seating at the iconic Rexburg Tabernacle, it’s recommended to purchase tickets in advance.

“Although we’ve always been able to sell some tickets at the door, we’re on track to sell out a few days before the concert. The support from the community has been incredible,” David said.

Tickets can be purchased at ryanshupe.com/tour starting at $10.

The post Ryan Shupe & The RubberBand return to Rexburg appeared first on Local News 8.