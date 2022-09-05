IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A section of S Capital Avenue, near Idaho Falls Power and the Idaho Falls Public Library, will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 6 starting at 7 a.m.

Barring unforeseen conditions, the roadway will reopen by the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Motorists will be detoured as outlined in the traffic control plan. Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

The closure is necessary to remove another section of unused railroad tracks. The work is being done in coordination with the East Idaho Railroad and is part of a larger project to remove the unused railroad tracks from Yellowstone Avenue to just north of Broadway.

The tracks have already been removed from Park Avenue and S Utah Avenue, as well as from the south side of the Idaho Falls Public Library. The railroad crossing on Shoup Avenue will be removed later this month.

Idaho Falls Public Works is in discussions with the railroad to remove the unused tracks across Yellowstone Avenue near Cliff Street. The timeframe for that phase of the project is yet to be determined.

For questions or concerns about this project, contact Idaho Falls Public Works at (208) 612-8250.

